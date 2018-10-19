Wife of Former Interpol Chief Fears Her Husband Might Be Dead After Detention

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol President Meng Hongwei, has stated that she feared her husband might no longer be alive after being detained in China on bribery and corruption charges.

"I think its political persecution. I’m not sure he’s alive," Meng told the BBC.

The wife of former Interpol chief underlined that she had received threatening phone calls from unknown sources and slammed the Chinese authorities, saying that there was "no limit" in their actions.

Interpol demanded that China provide information regarding its then-president, while the very next day, the organization said that Meng had resigned from his post.

On October 5, French media reported that the Interpol president disappeared after a trip to China. His spouse went to the police to signal his disappearance, which led to a probe being launched into the case by the French authorities.

The Chinese Public Security Ministry said that Meng was suspected of corruption, adding that the investigation reflected the Communist Party's resoluteness to combat corruption and demonstrated that everyone was equal before the law.