Register
06:14 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 16, 2018, photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. The American Chamber of Commerce in China says Beijing will dig its heels in after U.S. tariff hikes and appealed for a negotiated end to their trade battle

    China's GDP Growth in Q3 2018 Lowers to 6.5% Amid Trade Row With US

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - The growth of China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell to 6.5 percent in the third quarter of 2018 due to Beijing's trade war with Washington, which did not surpass the official forecast but was lower than experts' expectations, the data of China's National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

    "According to preliminary calculations, China's year-on-year GDP growth in the first quarter of 2018 was 6.8 percent, it amounted to 6.7 percent in the second quarter and was 6.5 percent in the third quarter," the agency's report read.

    Meanwhile, experts, cited by media, expected China's GDP growth to fall to 6.6 percent in the third quarter of 2018.

    The shoes of Dutch Vice Prime Minister Hugo de Jonge, second right, stand out as he poses with King Willem-Alexander, center, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, second left, and other ministers for the official photo of the new Dutch government on the steps of Royal Palace Noordeinde in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Four Chinese Initiatives Paving the Way for EU Free Trade Amid US Tariff War
    The authorities have said that the GDP growth will reach around 6.5 percent this year.

    READ MORE: China Faces 'Alarming' Local Government Debt Amid Mounting Trade War With US

    The US-Chinese trade war started in July when US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on some Chinese imports in order to fix the US-Chinese $500 billion trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of import duties on each other in spite of numerous attempts to resolve the conflict via dialogue.

    Later, the conflict escalated further, with US imposing sanctions on the Chinese Defense Ministry and the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport over China's intentions to purchase Russian aircraft and S-400 air defense missile systems. This triggered China's withdrawal from the trade talks.

    Related:

    US to Restrict Civilian Nuclear Tech Exports to China - Energy Secretary
    US, China Trade Surplus Hits Record High in September - Customs Data
    US-China War is Inevitable?
    Tags:
    growth, US-China trade war, trade war, GDP, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse