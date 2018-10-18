Register
22:44 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Male, the capital of Maldives

    India Watches Maldives' Transfer of Power with Fingers Crossed

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Shahee Ilyas / Malé, capital of Maldives
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is considered to be close to New Delhi, which is now expecting a smooth transfer of power by the outgoing president, who is accused of amassing huge wealth while in power. His pro-China policy had threatened India's influence over the Indian Ocean archipelago nation.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In view of the evolving political developments in the Maldives after the defeat of President of Abdulla Yameen in the recently concluded elections, India's Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated that the country is looking forward to working closely with the Maldives, further strengthening the partnership.   

    READ MORE: Transfer of Power in Maldives May Not be Very Smooth — Former Indian Diplomat

    "We (India) have welcomed the successful completion of the third Presidential election process and have congratulated Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on his victory.  Prime Minister subsequently spoke to President-elect Solih and offered his personal congratulations.  Other world leaders have also welcomed the successful conduct of the elections.  In keeping with our 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, India looks forward to working closely with the Maldives in further deepening our partnership," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday.   

    Male, the capital of Maldives
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Shahee Ilyas / Malé, capital of Maldives
    Maldives' Election Managers Were Trained in India – Indian Election Commissioner
    India has consistently held the position, since the imposition of emergency early this year, that there was a need to protect the democracy in the Maldives and preserve the mandate of the people.   

    "India welcomes the acceptance of the verdict of the people of Maldives. This election marks not only the triumph of democratic forces in the Maldives but also reflects the firm commitment to the values of democracy and the rule of law.  We are confident that the mandate of the people will prevail," Raveesh Kumar said during a regular press briefing.

    Amid reports that President Abdulla Yameen is planning to leave the Maldives, opposition parties and lawyers have asked the police to bar Yameen from leaving the country. President Yameen is facing charges of corruption.

    READ MORE: Indian Lawmaker’s 'Invade Maldives' Tweet Stirs Diplomatic Tiff

    In one of the major corruption cases, Yameen is accused of diverting $79 million from tourism revenues to private accounts.

    Further, the opposition has alleged that Yameen had received around $1million of the embezzled money in his private account at the Maldives Islamic Bank. President Abdulla Yameen is also accused of receiving $1.5 million ahead of the recently concluded election.

    Yameen's pro-China policies had annoyed India, which earlier wielded considerable influence in the Maldives.

    Related:

    India 'Deeply Dismayed' by Extension of State of Emergency in Maldives
    India: Revocation of Emergency in Maldives is Welcome But Concerns Remain
    India Delays Roll Back of Choppers Gifted to Maldives Despite Deadline
    Special Envoy’s Visit Was Turned Down by India - Maldives
    Tags:
    corruption charges, transfer of power, bilateral cooperation, democracy, Indian Foreign Ministry, India, China, Maldives
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse