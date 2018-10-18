American National Arrested in India for Duping Girlfriend

When the police knocked at his door, the American national became violent and charged the cops with a knife, as shown in a video of the incident that has gone viral.

A video showing an American citizen being arrested by the Indian police from his apartment in the temple town of Vrindavan in northern India has garnered much attention on social media, as it shows the local cops in a defensive mode while the person being arrested charges them with a kitchen knife while swearing and abusing them.

The incident is said to have been recorded by onlookers in the first week October, when they went calling for the American national, whose name has been withheld by the police, on charges of duping his Indian girlfriend.

The girl had approached the police with charges of abuse and a false promise of marriage by the American national. The police team was accompanied by some media persons too.

"He was very well built and had a strong physique. He took out a knife from his kitchen and charged on us asking us to arrest him. We were all taken aback because it was a very risky step and police was also doubly cautious because he was a foreign national in India," Puneet Kumar, head of a local daily who accompanied the police party, told Sputnik.

He looked very arrogant and maybe also was mentally disturbed, Kumar added.

Meanwhile, the local police told Sputnik that the American national was produced before the local court that remanded him to judicial custody. The matter is under investigation.