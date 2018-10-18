Register
14:03 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    American B-52 bombers conducts bilateral training mission with 12 Koku Jieitai F-15s and 4 F-2s with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force

    US Flies Two B-52 Bombers Over South China Sea Ahead of Key Defense Summit

    © Courtesy of US Pacific Air Forces
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 13

    Two US Air Force bombers have flown near disputed islands in the South China Sea ahead of a major regional security summit in Singapore, where the US and Chinese defense ministers are set to meet.

    Two US B-52 Stratofortress bombers took off from the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam as part of a “routine training mission in the vicinity of the South China Sea” on Tuesday, the Pacific Air Forces said in a Thursday statement.

    READ MORE: Australian MoD Slams Beijing for Aggressive Tactics in South China Sea

    In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Navy ship BRP Gregorio del Pilar is seen at center right after it ran aground during a routine patrol, on Aug. 29, in the vicinity of Half Moon Shoal, which is called Hasa Hasa in the Philippines, off the disputed Spratlys Group of islands in the South China Sea
    © AP Photo / Armed Forces of the Philippines
    US Warship Comes Near Beijing-Reclaimed South China Sea Islands - Report
    The Tuesday flight was said to be part of US Indo-Pacific Command’s “Continuous Bomber Presence operations” since March 2004, and was “consistent with international law and [a] long-standing commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

    The Pentagon, however, refused to confirm which islands the bombers flew by, but it may have been the Spratly Islands, claimed by China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

    Addressing the tensions in the South China Sea at a regular press briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang stated that Beijing had “indisputable sovereignty over the islands… and their adjacent waters.”

    “China’s peacebuilding activities in its own territory, including the deployment of necessary defense facilities, are to exercise the right of self-preservation and self-defense as a sovereign state in accordance with international law. These activities have nothing to do with ‘militarization,’” he said, alluding to US claims about China’s militarization in the disputed area.

    The foreign ministry spokesman further added that there was “no problem with the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea.”

    “But the US side, under the pretext of ‘navigation and overflight freedom,’ has frequently sent warships and warplanes into waters near China’s islands and reefs in the South China Sea. This is creating tensions and conducting ‘militarization,’” he elaborated.

    Coins and banknotes of the Chinese yuan are set up together with a U.S. dollar
    © AP Photo / EyePress, FILE
    China Sells $3 Billion of Dollar Bonds Amid Trade War With US
    China is currently in control of the vast majority of islands, reefs and shoals in the South China Sea, which are also claimed by a number of other nations in the region, including Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

    The developments came just a few days before the annual ASEAN defense ministers’ meetings in Singapore on Thursday, where US Defense Secretary James Mattis will meet his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe.

    The previous meeting between the two ministers was cancelled after a near-collision between a US and a Chinese warship near the disputed Spratly Islands last month. While Washington dismissed the Chinese warship’s actions as “unsafe” and “unprofessional,” Beijing labeled the move as “provocative” and said it would “take all necessary means to safeguard our rights and interests.”

    READ MORE: US Bluster on South China Sea Aimed at Regional Allies, Not Beijing – Think Tank

    Relations between the two nations have drastically deteriorated since Donald Trump announced a set of measures to counter what he referred to as “unfair trade practices,” exacerbated by Washington’s claims of Beijing’s meddling in US domestic affairs and a freshly announced US military equipment sale to Taiwan, despite formally adhering to the “One China” policy, under which Taiwan is considered to be part of China’s territory.

    Tags:
    US-China trade war, One China policy, disputed territory, overflight, militarization, disputed islands, freedom of navigation, bombers, navigation, sea, summit, defense, security, ASEAN, Spratly Islands, South China Sea, China, United States, Taiwan, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes of the World
    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes in the World
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse