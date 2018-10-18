Five Czech Soldiers Injured Near US Bagram Base in Afghanistan

"On October 17, an assault on the members of the patrol took place while the service members of the Czech security unit were on a mission in the area of the Bagram base. The Czech servicemen were driving in their car next to a parked car when it exploded as a result of which the car with the servicemen overturned. Four military personnel sustained minor injuries while one serviceman was severely injured," the statement read.
Czech media have reported, citing sources in the Defense Ministry, that a Czech unit had killed one of the organizers of the attack on a Czech patrol in August, which left three NATO servicemen killed, including two Czech personnel.
Militants operating in Afghanistan, including the Taliban group, stage attacks against foreign forces and government units deployed in the Asian country.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia
