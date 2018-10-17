Indian Police Looking for Former Lawmaker's Son Over Gun-Toting Video

A former Indian lawmaker’s son has absconded after a video of him flashing a gun at a couple and threatening them outside a five-star hotel in New Delhi went viral.

"Delhi Police have initiated action on this incident which is also being shown in the media. FIR (first information report) has been registered under Arms Act and IPC (Indian Penal Code). Strong and appropriate action will be taken," India's Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the incident.

Delhi Police has initiated action on this incident which is also being shown in the media. FIR has been registered under Arms Act and IPC. Strong and appropriate action will be taken. Also verifying the identity of others.

​"A complaint from Assistant Security Manager Hyatt Regency Hotel, R.K. Puram has been received regarding the incident that occurred on the night of 13/14 Oct. A male is seen brandishing a weapon in the footage. Accordingly, a case U/S 25/27 Arms Act has been registered. Efforts are on to identify the person. Legal action is being taken as per law," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Delhi Police have dispatched a team to Lucknow, the alleged perpetrator's hometown, to search for him.

In the viral video, Ashish Pandey is seen flashing a pistol at a couple and threatening them of dire consequences.

Brother-in-law of Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra has said he was present in the Hyatt Hotel before the incident took place.

"Is this how a national capital should be? I fear for the women and children of Delhi," Vadra tweeted.

I really fear for the safety of our children & people of Delhi, the capital of our country.

What is the Law n Order prevailing n who is accountable?!Has the CM seen what is existing n will they make an example of this insane behaviour with guns n profanity?!

God help us!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fy55uILL7h — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) October 16, 2018

​Delhi Police have issued Look Out Circular (LOC) against Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, on charges of brandishing a gun, causing hurt and molestation, DCP (Dy Commissioner of Police) South West Delhi, Devender Arya confirmed when questioned by Sputnik.