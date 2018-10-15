Faux-Pas or Forewarning? Coca-Cola Soda Machine Reads 'Hello, Death' (PHOTO)

What was meant to be a mixture of two languages and two cultures has instead brought a whole new meaning to the product which has long become an American calling card.

The Coca-Cola Company's attempts to reach out to indigenous consumers in New Zealand have fallen short of expectation.

An image shared on Twitter shows a Coca-Cola vending machine, sporting a slogan "Kia Ora, Mate." Nothing special, one would say, except for the phrase translates "Hello, Death" in Māori, one of New Zealand's three official languages.

When the languages don't mix well. pic.twitter.com/3piZIoptAE — Waikato Reo (@waikatoreo) 14 октября 2018 г.

While the apparent intention was to juxtapose the Māori greeting "Kia Ora" (Hello) with "mate," a word commonly used with English speakers in New Zealand, some people suggest that in this case, there is more than a grain of truth in this joke.

The Coca Cola company gains self awareness? — Lulu Purda 🏳️‍🌈💚✊ (@LuluPurda) 14 октября 2018 г.

They’re right, of course — that crap will kill you eventually… — Murray Thomson (@DrMuzz57) 14 октября 2018 г.

Or totally spot on it does mean deaths for a lot of indigenous people — karen lindsay (@karenlindsay6) 14 октября 2018 г.

Finally, truth in advertising. — ~ (@charliedrummond) 15 октября 2018 г.

According to government statistics, obesity is a pressing issue for the island nation, in fact. A 2016/2017 official health survey found that as many as 1.2 million adults (32% of population) are obese, a 3 percent gain from the similar study dated 2011/12. This number includes roughly half of Māori adults (indigenous population reached 711,000 in 2015, according to government estimates).