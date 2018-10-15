Kim Refuses to Provide Lists of Nuclear Sites to US - Reports

When asked to provide at least a partial list of nuclear sites, Kim allegedly said that in the absence of trusting relationship between Washington and Pyongyang, the United States will not believe the list even if it gets it, according to the Japanese Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper. The Korean War ended with the armistice but a peace treaty was never signed.
Kim invited inspectors to visit the Punggye Ri nuclear test site to confirm it has been irreversibly dismantled, and both Kim and Pompeo agreed to have working-level teams meet in the near future to discuss other unresolved issues from the Singapore summit, State Department said last week.
The situation on the peninsula improved this year since the leaders of North and South Korea began bilateral talks that resulted in a joint agreement to reach a peace deal. In June, Kim and Trump struck an agreement requiring Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for sanctions relief and a halt to US-South Korean military drills.
Pompeo went on a three-day tour of East Asia earlier this month with a mission to advance the process of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and setting up the next summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump.
