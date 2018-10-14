Hopping Mad: Kangaroo Attacks Family, Leaves Woman Seriously Injured - Reports

One of the family members who was hospitalized following the incident, 64-year-old Linda Smith, told medics that she and her husband were attending to drought-affected kangaroos that live in the wild when the attack happened, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

According to the woman, Linda Smith, her husband had attempted to feed the animal; however, it responded aggressively. Mrs. Smith grabbed a broom and tried to help her spouse, prompting the 1.82 meter-tall kangaroo to attack her instead. Their son rushed in and whacked the violent marsupial with a shovel, causing it to retreat.

Mrs. Smith was rushed to the hospital with her husband. She suffered a collapsed lung, broken ribs, abrasions to her arms as well as internal injuries and underwent surgery on Sunday. Her husband received multiple lacerations and was also hospitalized, while her 40-year-old son had minor injuries, according to the BBC.

Australia's medics were shocked that such grave injuries have been inflicted by the animal, the newspaper reported, citing a representative of the ambulance service.

According to Smith, an experienced wildlife carer, this was the first time she had witnessed such aggressive behavior in kangaroos, however, it's currently mating season for kangaroos and males can display aggressiveness.