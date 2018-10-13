Register
18:18 GMT +313 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Japan's first F-35

    Japan Plans to Buy 20 More F-35A Fighter Jets Amid New Defense Plan - Reports

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    202

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan plans to include 20 US-made advanced stealth F-35A fighter jets in its new medium-term defense plan for the 2019-2023, Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Saturday.

    Japan intends to have 42 such fighter jets in its Air Self-Defense Force by 2024 fiscal year, the Japanese newspaper stated. The new defense plan, which will be formed by the end of 2018, prescribes the additional purchase of 20 more such aircraft and all of them must be deployed in Japan by 2028 fiscal year, the publication said.

    READ MORE: ‘Americans Will Die': F-35s Fatally Flawed from Production to Battlefield

    The newspaper said citing government sources that procurement of F-35A jets is necessary to deter the growing military activity of China.

    Kuril Islands
    © Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov
    Moscow Rejects Japan's Protests Over Military Deployment on Kuril Islands
    The fighter jets will be stationed at bases located in Miyazaki, Ibaraki and some other prefectures.

    The F-35A is the most lightweight and low-cost version of the F-35 fighter jet. Earlier, the government of Japan planned to deploy 10 such aircraft during the financial year which began on April 1, 2018. 

    Japan's decision to purchase more jets comes following the state government's approval of the largest budget in the country's history for the next fiscal year (starting from April 1, 2018) in the amount of 97.7 trillion yen ($897 billion) announced late last year. Defense spending increased 1.17 percent year-on-year to 5.19 trillion yen ($47.6 billion). The military budget increase was explained by North Korea's growing activity in the development of its nuclear and missile programs, as well as Tokyo's intention to improve its anti-missile defense.

    Related:

    Moscow Rejects Japan's Protests Over Military Deployment on Kuril Islands
    Japan, Mekong Nations Agree to Raise Cooperation to Partnership Level - Reports
    Japan Joins War Exercises on Foreign Soil for First Time Since WWII - Reports
    Tags:
    military activity, Defense, F-35A, North Korea's nuclear program, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok