Blast Rocks Rally in Northern Afghanistan: Kills 12, Injures 32 - Reports

At least 12 people were killed as a result of the explosion during an election rally in Afghanistan's Takhar province, which borders Tajikistan, Tolonews reported citing security officials.
According to the broadcaster, the incident took place in the district of Rustaq in the province of Takhar during a campaign rally organized by Nazifa Beg, a female parliamentary candidate.
The explosion injured 32 people, the media added, citing local police.
Earlier in the month, Afghanistan's security officials promised to take all precautions needed to conduct the elections in a safe and secure manner. According to the interior ministry's deputy spokesman, Nusrat Rahimi, as many as 54,000 servicemen will ensure safety at about 21,000 polling sites throughout the country.
