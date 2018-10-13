Blast Rocks Rally in Northern Afghanistan: Kills 12, Injures 32 - Reports

The explosion occurred in Takhar province in Afghanistan, which has been the target of Taliban* violence for a long time.

At least 12 people were killed as a result of the explosion during an election rally in Afghanistan's Takhar province, which borders Tajikistan, Tolonews reported citing security officials.

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place in the district of Rustaq in the province of Takhar during a campaign rally organized by Nazifa Beg, a female parliamentary candidate.

READ MORE: US Special Envoy on Afghanistan Meets With Taliban Officials in Doha — Report

The explosion injured 32 people, the media added, citing local police.

Update; 12 killed and 32 wounded as blast happened in Candidate #Nazifa Big election campaign rally in Takhar Province. https://t.co/loje4hTzln — Miraqa Popal (@MiraqaPopal) 13 октября 2018 г.

© AP Photo / Allauddin Khan Taliban Threatens to Attack Polling Sites During Afghan Elections - Reports

The parliamentary election in Afghanistan is set for October 20 and will be the first such election in the country since 2010. The election was supposed to take place in 2016; however, it had been postponed due to security concerns.

Earlier in the month, Afghanistan's security officials promised to take all precautions needed to conduct the elections in a safe and secure manner. According to the interior ministry's deputy spokesman, Nusrat Rahimi, as many as 54,000 servicemen will ensure safety at about 21,000 polling sites throughout the country.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia