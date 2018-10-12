Register
16:43 GMT +312 October 2018
    A Pakistani observes the view from a dome-shaped terrace at a park in Islamabad, Pakistan

    Pakistan Voices Opposition to Russia's S-400 Sale to India

    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
    Asia & Pacific
    Since their partition in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars, two over the Kashmir region, which both countries claim as their own.

    Pakistan is opposed to the deal for the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems to India, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

    "We are opposed to any arms race in South Asia and have been proposing measures for promoting restraint in both the nuclear and conventional dominos," Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal told reporters during his weekly media briefing.

    He added that countries supplying arms to India should make sure that such deliveries do not upset the existing balance of forces in the region.

    An S-400 anti-aircraft missile system during the preparation of military equipment for the military parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Kaliningrad
    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    India Not to Cut Ties With Russia as Trump Vows 'Swift' Response to S-400 Deal
    "We cannot remain oblivious to these developments and are firmly committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence by taking any measure necessary," Faisal emphasized.

    India and Russia signed a contract for the sale of the S-400 air defense system on October 5 during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi.

    India has deemed the purchase as necessary for national security, while hoping for a waiver under the punitive Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

    Relations between the neighboring countries went into a tailspin after India accused Pakistan of harboring gunmen who killed 19 Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2016.

    Islamabad has rejected the claim.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Plans to Buy High-End Drones in China Amid India's S-400 Deal

    The two sides continue to accuse each other of frequent ceasefire violations along the de facto border in Kashmir, a territory that both countries claim as their own.

    Since their partition in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars — in 1948, 1965 and 1971 — two over the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which has been a flashpoint of tensions between the two countries for over six decades.

