11:34 GMT +312 October 2018
    #Metoo

    India's #MeToo Campaign Gains Momentum, Junior Minister Among Those Accused

    Asia & Pacific
    The #MeToo movement, which first began in the US last year, has gained momentum in India after several journalists, filmmakers, actors, models, sportswomen and artists came forward to share their stories of sexual harassment and misconduct on social media in the last few days.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): With more and more Indian women and teenagers coming out narrating the stories of sexual misconduct they have had to endure, the #MeToo campaign is now gaining support from celebrities and social figures that are coming out in encouragement of victims to stand up against the perpetrators.

    The movement visibly started in India when Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta accused cine star Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of a Hindi movie ten years ago. Patekar denied the allegations and sent a legal notice to her. On Thursday, police filed an FIR against Patekar and three other persons on the basis of Tanushree's complaint.

    Tanushree's allegations sparked a massive movement in India, with several women naming their abusers in the entertainment, sports, media and other industries.

    Ace film directors like Vikas Bahl, actor Rajat Kapoor, singer Kailash Kher, Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu and others have been named in the movement so far.

    Several women journalists came out with their stories of how they had been abused by their male seniors in the workplace.

    A senior journalist turned politician, who currently holds the position of a junior minister in the Indian government, is in the line of fire after several of his former colleagues accused him of sexual misconduct.

    Clear, firm, unequivocal answer from Shweta Bachchan Nanda @earth2angel on India's #MeToo Moment at @wethewomenasia: "Believe women. A woman risks everything when she goes public. Whether #Tanushree or anyone else, give her respect. Women must support other Women" #WeTheWomen pic.twitter.com/08LQTNVWzt

    Ladies, 

    Indian badminton star P.V. Sindhu on Wednesday lauded people from different spheres for exposing personalities who sought sexual favors from their colleagues.

    "I appreciate that people have come forward and spoken about it. I respect it," Sindhu said on the sidelines of a promotional event.

    Sindhu's badminton colleague Jwala Gutta on Tuesday, without giving any names, alleged mental harassment by a coach.

    The #MeeToo movement first began in 2017 in Hollywood after The New York Times and The New Yorker published several stories on of sexual assaults after allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein came to the fore.

    While there have been active supporters for the movement, there are also people who have raised concern over the false implications of some innocent men. 

    Some of the #MeeToo #MeeTooIndia campaigners seem false to me! Seem like 10 seconds of fame seekers or hard core revengeful, can be ignored?

    One of my very good friends is suffering with this #MeeTooIndia moment 

    ANI quotes Rita Bahuguna Joshi on MJ Akbar #MeToo: The question is not about resignation. Question is when I accuse someone it should be proved. pic.twitter.com/K5M8TQKyHM

