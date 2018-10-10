Three Arrested in Nepal for Duping Citizens by Promising Jobs in Russian Farm

Investigations have confirmed that MEDINA farm, which the accused Raju Tamang claimed as his own, is indeed owned by a Russian citizen. Tamang’s accomplices would lure Nepali citizens into depositing a huge amount as a fee for getting a job at MEDINA that would fetch them around $1,000 per month.

Police in Nepal have arrested three persons for duping at least 45 people of thousands of dollars by promising to get them jobs in Russia. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Raju Tamang (39 years), Gyan Govinda Baidhya (72 years) and Jagat Bahadur Shrestha (44 years) lured semi-literate persons from the villages of Sindhupalchowk, Chitwan, Jhapa and Parsa into believing that they would be employed as farm laborers in Russia and would earn around $1,000 per month.

Raju Tamang, who has been living in Russia over the past two years, occasionally visited Nepal and along with his accomplices, used to collect applications from unsuspecting Nepali citizens by promising them jobs in Russia's "MEDINA" organic farm. Tamang claimed that the farm was owned by him and that he was scouting for helpers, according to a press statement issued by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Nepal Police.

"The bureau has come to know that the trio offered jobs to help Nepalese citizens by claiming that they would be employed in a farm in Russia by depositing around $12000 per person. They had already collected at least $1500 per person as advance money. They had also collected their passports and conducted fake medical screening of aspirants," the CIB statement reads.

The racket was busted after the CIB team continuously monitored the activities of the trio and confirmed from at least 50 persons that they had indeed deposited money and their passports with the accused.

During a raid at different locations in Kathmandu, police recovered 74 passports, cash, ATM cards, cash vouchers, etc., which the trio had accumulated over a period of time.

The CIB has launched further investigations into the matter after acquiring the go-ahead from the Kathmandu district court.