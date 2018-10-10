Three Arrested in Nepal for Duping Citizens by Promising Jobs in Russian Farm

Police in Nepal have arrested three persons for duping at least 45 people of thousands of dollars by promising to get them jobs in Russia. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Raju Tamang (39 years), Gyan Govinda Baidhya (72 years) and Jagat Bahadur Shrestha (44 years) lured semi-literate persons from the villages of Sindhupalchowk, Chitwan, Jhapa and Parsa into believing that they would be employed as farm laborers in Russia and would earn around $1,000 per month.
"The bureau has come to know that the trio offered jobs to help Nepalese citizens by claiming that they would be employed in a farm in Russia by depositing around $12000 per person. They had already collected at least $1500 per person as advance money. They had also collected their passports and conducted fake medical screening of aspirants," the CIB statement reads.
During a raid at different locations in Kathmandu, police recovered 74 passports, cash, ATM cards, cash vouchers, etc., which the trio had accumulated over a period of time.
The CIB has launched further investigations into the matter after acquiring the go-ahead from the Kathmandu district court.
