Japan, Mekong Nations Agree to Raise Cooperation to Partnership Level - Reports

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Japan and five southeastern Asian countries, located along the Mekong River, namely Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, have agreed to enhance their long-established cooperation raising it to the strategic partnership level, the Vietnam News Agency reported.
According to the Vietnam News Agency, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi signed the Tokyo Strategy 2018 agreement providing for the strategic partnership at the 10th Mekong-Japan Summit Meeting, which was held in Tokyo on October 9.
The six leaders have summarized the results of their decade-long partnership, namely within the dialogue between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and have set goals for the coming years, by choosing three priority programs of their strategic partnership — enhancing active dialogue within the region, prioritizing people's interests, and developing cooperation in medicine, education, and law enforcement.
The leaders have also confirmed their commitment to the peaceful settlement of the South China Sea conflicts over maritime borders and areas of responsibility. They have agreed on a number of joint transport and trade projects, as well as cyber projects.
According to the outlet, the leaders have also discussed the creation of a high-speed motorway connecting the Vietnamese and the Laotian capitals, the establishment of a constant maritime connection between Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as new ecology and education-related projects.
The Mekong nations have voiced their gratitude to Japan that provided them $6.6 billion in assistance from 2016 to 2018. The funds were mostly used for enhancing regional connectivity, and developing the social sphere and the industrial sector of the economy.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)