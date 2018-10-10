Train Derails in Uttar Pradesh, India, Killing at Least 5, Injuring 30 - Reports

At least five people died and 30 were injured on Wednesday morning when a passenger train derailed in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Reuters reported, citing local media.

According to Reuters, the incident occurred in Harchandpur, located some 77 km (48 miles) south of the state capital Lucknow.

#SpotVisuals from Raebareli: 5 died, several injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station this morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/aK1jiAuReV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 10 октября 2018 г.

​The train engine of the New Farakka Express along with six coaches reportedly derailed while the train was entering through a signal, local media reported.

Local emergency crews have responded to the site of the incident. All the lines on the railway route have been blocked and local authorities suspect that the number of casualties may rise, The Economic Times reported. According to local media reports, however, at least seven people were killed as eight cars on the New Farakka Express train traveling from the town of Malda to New Delhi derailed at 6:05 a.m. local time (12:35 GMT).

New Farakka Express derails near Raebareli, 6 killed many hurt. Engine and 4 coaches of train no 14003 derail near Har chandpur rail station this morning at around 6 am today. #FarakkaExpress #Raebareli #Derailmemt #TrainAccident pic.twitter.com/GTGQ9UX2vm — Qazi Faraz Ahmad (@qazifarazahmad) 10 октября 2018 г.

​The cause of the deadly incident is reportedly unknown. However, local authorities have dispatched an anti-terrorist squad to the site of the incident, ABP News Network reported. A rescue operation is underway.

