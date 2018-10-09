Indian Teenager Becomes British Ambassador for 24 Hours

To mark the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, the British High Commission organized a unique contest for Indian girls aged between 18 and 23. The winner was allowed to take charge as acting British high commissioner to India for a day.

Esha Bahal, a teenage girl studying political science at India's Amity University, was allowed to function as the British ambassador to India for a day on Monday. Esha was nominated to take charge of Britain's overseas diplomatic network in India for 24 hours after winning a unique contest conducted by the British High Commission.

Esha Bahal, a student of Political Science in a Noida university, became British High Commissioner to India for 24 hours yesterday after she won a competition organised by British High Commission to mark the International Day of the Girl Child (October 11). pic.twitter.com/GV6jqfAujK — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

​​The competitors in the contest were asked to submit a short video presentation on the theme "What does gender equality mean to you?"

As many as 58 girls from all over India contributed videos and the entries were subjected to scrutiny by experts to select a winner. Esha Bahal's video was adjudged the best.

And the winner is…@BahalEsha



Esha, a Political Science student from @AmityUni wins the High Commissioner for a day challenge.



She will accompany 🇬🇧 High Commissioner #DominicAsquith throughout a normal day’s work.#DayoftheGirl#IDGC2018 pic.twitter.com/PhnaOQrJGh — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) October 4, 2018

​After her 24-hour stint as the acting British ambassador, Esha told media persons that she plans to become a social entrepreneur with higher studies in public policy and law after her graduation.

Do tune into 104.8 FM radio this morning between 9-10 am to catch the winner of the High Commissioner for a Day Challenge — @BahalEsha.



Catch Esha talking about the competition and her video along with 🇬🇧 Deputy High Commissioner @JanThompsonFCO. #DayoftheGirl pic.twitter.com/hEDXZRCtBl — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) October 8, 2018

​"Acting as British High Commissioner for a day has been a great and unique experience. I've learned about the breadth and depth of UK-India relations and had the opportunity to highlight the importance of gender equality and inclusivity issues, which are of great importance to me," Bahal told the media.

News agency ANI reported that Bahal assumed the charge in New Delhi and led a meeting with heads of departments across the High Commission during the course of the day.