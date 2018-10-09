Kim Jong-un Rides in Chic Rolls Royce Despite Tough US Sanctions – Reports

Having previously favored no less opulent Pullman Guard Mercedes limousines, Kim appears to have shifted to another, no less classy vehicle, although there is no reliable information on whether it is armored for Kim to take it on state visits abroad.

Eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that the young North Korean leader was ferried to a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the world’s most luxurious automobile, a Rolls Royce Phantom, although the Asian country is under the burden of severe US-initiated sanctions, The Drive and CNN reported.

Kim reportedly takes a special interest in aircraft and cars and most recently media wrote he had even taken a peek at Trump’s limousine, universally known as The Beast, during a landmark summit in Singapore in June.

Kim is also known to have traditionally taken his cars, which were previously luxury-class Pullman Guard Mercedes limousines based on the 2012 S600, on his trips around the country as well as foreign engagements. So, it remains unclear yet if the Phantom is armored and will be used during Kim’s international travel aboard Air Koryo Il-76 airplanes. While the Phantom took Kim to the venue, one of his Pullmans drove Pompeo from the Pyongyang airport to the meeting.

The Drive pointed out that it was no accidental that the car, the wheel logo in particular, was showcased during Kim’s solemn arrival at the meeting with Pompeo in Pyongyang, as this move reportedly comes in defiance against the US has championed.

READ MORE: Kim Jong-un is Expected to Visit Russia ‘Soon' — South Korean President

The Singapore summit on June 12 is believed to have marked a rapprochement in US-North Korean diplomatic relations. Kim then reached an accord with US President Trump that promised efforts by Pyongyang to promote complete denuclearization in exchange for the suspension of US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief. Shortly after the development, Trump lauded North Korea’s efforts, noting "Kim Jong-un is making terrific progress:" "For nine months, no nuclear tests, no rockets are going up, no missiles are going over Japan," Trump concluded.

Earlier this year and back in 2017, several rounds of restrictive measures were taken against the DPRK to stop the country from developing nuclear capacities. On December 22, 2017, the UN unanimously passed a resolution to strengthen anti-Pyongyang sanctions, putting limitations on fuel imports and other trade, as well as prohibiting North Koreans from working abroad.