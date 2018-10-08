Register
22:15 GMT +308 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian rupees

    India Continues to Import Iranian Crude; Payments to be Made in Rupees

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A.
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The chairman of state-owned Indian Oil Ltd said on Monday that the firm has booked its “usual quota from Iran in November” and that the payment would be made in Indian currency.

    India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, has decided to continue importing crude from Iran despite US threats to subject its companies to new financial sanctions, that are set to kick in on November 4.

    Two Indian companies have already placed orders for next month's oil imports from Iran, according to India's Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

    "Some of our companies have already nominated their quota for Iranian crude in November…," Pradhan told reporters on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

    S-400 missile systems. File photo
    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    India Will Pursue Independent Policy Despite US Sanctions Threat Over S-400 – Army Chief
    According to Pradhan, over nine million barrels of oil are expected to be purchased in November. Sputnik had reported on October 5 that Indian Oil Ltd and Mangalore Refinery had placed a contract for 1.25 million metric tons of Iranian crude to be delivered in the month of November. As Iran gives Indian refiners a two month credit period, payments for the shipment will be made after November, in which the second set of US sanctions against trade with Tehran kicks in.

    READ MORE: Trump Sanctions Dumped: India Continues Importing Usual Volume of Oil from Iran

    Pradhan said that the Indian government is not sure whether it will receive a waiver from the US sanctions on Iran.

    "We are discussing with all authorities concerned on this issue. But we have to fulfill our own domestic requirement. We expect global leaders to understand India's needs," Pradhan added.

    US Dollar
    CC0
    Goodbye Greenback: Analyst Foresees End of Dollar Dominance in 20 Years
    Sanjiv Singh, Chairman of the state-owned Indian Oil Ltd said on Monday that the firm has booked its "usual quota from Iran in November" and that the payment would be made in the rupee.

    "In the past also, Iran was open to payment in rupees, and that is one option," Sanjiv Singh added.

    Last month, India's Minister of Shipping Nitin Gadkari had said that the Indian and Iranian banks that would be involved in the transactions have come to an understanding.

    READ MORE: India Mulls Ditching Dollar in Oil Trade With Russia, Iran, Venezuela — Reports

    Payments will be made through Iranian private bank Pasargad, which was allowed to open a branch in Mumbai earlier this year. India's UCO Bank and IDBI Bank, which used to route payments during previous US sanctions on Tehran, will also be used as payment channels.

    Last week, the US had reiterated its call upon India and other countries to cut oil imports from the Persian nation to "zero" by November 4 or face sanctions. 

    Related:

    US May Give Concessions to India on Engagement With Iran, Russia – Senior Fellow
    'India is Heavily Reliant on Iran for Energy' – Government Source
    India Reportedly Readying to Terminate Iran Oil Imports Amid US Sanctions Threat
    India to Pay for Oil Imports From Iran in Rupees to Skirt US Sanctions
    Tags:
    national currencies, de-dollarization, crude oil, sanctions, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Dharmendra Pradhan, India, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Salma Hayek at Cannes Film Festival
    14 Pint-sized Beauties Conquering Both the World and Fans' Hearts
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse