Kim Jong-un is Expected to Visit Russia ‘Soon’ - South Korean President

Moon spoke about the North Korea leader’s plans to meet the presidents of China and Russia during a cabinet meeting a day after the US Secretary of State held a meeting with the North Korean leader, without revealing any specific details, Reuters reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could visit Russia soon and China's president is expected to visit North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday.

Moon spoke enthusiastically about Pompeo’s meeting with Kim on Sunday. He added that Kim wanted to have another meeting with US President Donald Trump “as soon as possible,” and discussed the potential monitoring of Pyongyang's denuclearization.

“Together with Mike Pompeo, Kim Jong-un appreciated the positively developing situation on the Korean peninsula, explained in detail the proposals for solving the denuclearization issue and matters of concern of both sides and exchanged constructive opinions,” Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency said on Monday.

Earlier on October 4, Moon Jae-in met Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of Russia's Federation Council at the Blue House, his executive residence in Seoul. According to Hankyoreh, Matviyenko and Moon discussed potential measures for assuring denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula. Matviyenko also noted that North Korea and Russia are working on the details for a visit by Kim Jong-un to Moscow.

North Korea state media reported in September that Pyongyang and Moscow had agreed to hold a summit before the end of this year after Kim met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Pyongyang. Kim also traveled to China three times this year to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.