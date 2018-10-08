North Korea’s Kim Hopes for ‘Great Progress’ at Next Trump Summit – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Monday he expected significant results at his second meeting with US President Donald Trump, in a message carried by state media.

"The Supreme Leader expressed his will and conviction that a great progress would surely be made in solving the issues of utmost concern of the world and in attaining the goal set forth at the last talks with the projected second DPRK-U.S. summit talks as an occasion," the KCNA news agency reported.

The statement followed Kim’s meeting with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Sunday, who came to Pyongyang to discuss a path toward the North’s denuclearization and make arrangements for the summit, which will reportedly take place "as early as possible."

READ MORE: Pompeo Hopes Pyongyang Trip to Result in Next Trump-Kim Summit Date, Location

The two had "productive and wonderful talks," the agency said, including on the prospects for stepping up bilateral communication and contacts between the two countries.

© AP Photo / Alex Brandon Trump Says ‘Doing Very Well’ on North Korea

South Korea’s Dong-A Ilbo said the officials discussed the creation by Pyongyang and Washington of a coordination bureau. The paper stressed that Sunday talks were the first time the sides had discussed US response to North Korea’s action toward abandoning its nuclear weapons.

Since the beginning of the year as Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un held three bilateral meetings that resulted in a joint pledge to reach a peace treaty.

READ MORE: Kim, Moon, Trump, Pope Francis: Who Are Bookies' Favorites for Nobel Peace Prize

Earlier, Kim reached an accord with Donald Trump that stipulated North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization in exchange for the suspension of US-South Korean military drills as well as potential sanctions relief.