06:10 GMT +308 October 2018
    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore

    North Korea’s Kim Hopes for ‘Great Progress’ at Next Trump Summit – Reports

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Asia & Pacific
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Monday he expected significant results at his second meeting with US President Donald Trump, in a message carried by state media.

    "The Supreme Leader expressed his will and conviction that a great progress would surely be made in solving the issues of utmost concern of the world and in attaining the goal set forth at the last talks with the projected second DPRK-U.S. summit talks as an occasion," the KCNA news agency reported.

    The statement followed Kim’s meeting with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Sunday, who came to Pyongyang to discuss a path toward the North’s denuclearization and make arrangements for the summit, which will reportedly take place "as early as possible."

    READ MORE: Pompeo Hopes Pyongyang Trip to Result in Next Trump-Kim Summit Date, Location

    The two had "productive and wonderful talks," the agency said, including on the prospects for stepping up bilateral communication and contacts between the two countries.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Trump Says ‘Doing Very Well’ on North Korea
    South Korea’s Dong-A Ilbo said the officials discussed the creation by Pyongyang and Washington of a coordination bureau. The paper stressed that Sunday talks were the first time the sides had discussed US response to North Korea’s action toward abandoning its nuclear weapons.

    Since the beginning of the year as Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un held three bilateral meetings that resulted in a joint pledge to reach a peace treaty.

    READ MORE: Kim, Moon, Trump, Pope Francis: Who Are Bookies' Favorites for Nobel Peace Prize

    Earlier, Kim reached an accord with Donald Trump that stipulated North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization in exchange for the suspension of US-South Korean military drills as well as potential sanctions relief.

    Tags:
    denuclearization, progress, summit, Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Votre message a été envoyé!
