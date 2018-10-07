Register
17:47 GMT +307 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The USS Decatur (left) swerved to avoid the Chinese warship, PRC 170 (right) in the South China Sea on September 30

    US Bluster on South China Sea Aimed at Regional Allies, Not Beijing – Think Tank

    © Photo : U.S. Navy
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    37 0 0

    Vice President Mike Pence's hostile speech attacking China's policies worldwide in the wake of last Sunday's encounter between US and Chinese warships in the South China Sea has prompted fears of a US-China Cold War, and questions about whether the Pacific partners of both countries will be forced to choose sides.

    The US vowed to stage a "global show of force" in the South China Sea next month in response to an incident involving a near-collision between a US warship and a Chinese destroyer in the contested body of water. Pence decried the incident involving the USS Decatur guided missile destroyer as "reckless harassment" in a 45-minute speech on Thursday; he also condemned China's alleged "meddling" in US politics and its "economic aggression" around the globe.

    Message Aimed at Allies

    But the real message is the one aimed at US allies in Asia, some observers say.

    "China wants nothing less than to push the United States of America from the Western Pacific and attempt to prevent us from coming to the aid of our allies. But they will fail," Pence said. The US, he stressed, would "continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows and our national interests demand. We will not be intimidated and we will not stand down," he vowed.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Ex-EU Adviser: Gravity of US Meddling Charges Against China Not Matched by Details
    According to Brookings Institution China watcher Ryan Hass, Pence's speech was aimed at China's neighbors, and US partners, and asked them explicitly to pick a side in what is emerging as a new Cold War-esque confrontation.

    "While Pence's speech was mostly framed around geo-strategic competition between the United States and China, he also sought to rally international support behind American efforts to confront China," Hass wrote.

    Pence, the researcher argued, "drew an implicit comparison to Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan by warning about the historic pattern of countries that pair oppression at home with ambition abroad. He accused China of using 'debt-trap diplomacy' to expand its influence. The overriding message was that the United States is strong and determined, China is a significant threat, and countries should position themselves with the United States."

    Questionable if Others Will Join US Crusade

    Unfortunately for Washington, the analyst observed, despite risking "embarking on a Cold War-like approach toward China," the Trump administration has not yet really received "the clear backing of any ally anywhere in the world for joining the United States in a purely confrontational posture toward [Beijing]."

    Australia, for example, has so far avoided joining the US in its "show of force" operation, despite its status as a key US ally in the Pacific and its participation in virtually all US military operations since WWII, from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. Regarding the US's upcoming 'show of force' plans, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said that while Canberra respects the rights of countries to exercise freedom of navigation, US operational planning was "a matter for the US government."

    US dollars
    © Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
    De-Dollarization: Top 5 States Drifting Away From Greenback
    Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Aaron Connelly of the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think tank, argued that Canberra's approach seems sensible, given that countries which openly partner with Washington on the South China Sea issue face the prospects of a harsh Chinese response, including "consequences for the bilateral relationship."

    And while Australia has no claims in the disputed South China Sea area, it remains to be seen whether the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, which do have such claims, can be made to join Washington in its crusade, given strong economic ties and other links, including ongoing bilateral and multilateral negotiations aimed at bringing the territorial dispute to an end.

    The US Navy has conducted freedom of navigation maneuvers in the South China Sea since 2015, sailing within the 12 nautical miles of geographic land formations which China has claimed as its sovereign territory. Last month, the US's British allies sailed a warship through the disputed zone, sparking China's ire.

    The South China Sea is one of the world's most sensitive sea zones, accounting for some $5 trillion in annual global trade and rich in natural resources including fish and energy. Nearly 60 percent of Chinese trade and upwards of 80 percent of China's hydrocarbon imports pass through the strategic waterway. Beijing has built and expanded defense installations and airfields on strategically-located islands in the region in a bid to claim sovereignty; other countries in the region are issuing competing claims.

    Related:

    US Navy Wants Major War Exercise in South China Sea - Report
    Australian MoD Slams Beijing for Aggressive Tactics in South China Sea
    China Condemns US for 'Provocative' Actions in South China Sea
    US Warship Comes Near Beijing-Reclaimed South China Sea Islands - Report
    US Flies More B-52 Bombers Near Disputed Territories in South China Sea
    Tags:
    alliances, new Cold War, freedom of navigation, territorial dispute, conflict, Cold War, South China Sea, Australia, China, United States, South Asia, Vietnam, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse