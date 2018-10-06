Typhoon Kong-rey Reportedly Kills 1, Injures Over 20 in Japan (VIDEO)

While 22 people were wounded in Japan, two people in South Korea are missing, according to the NHK broadcaster. At the same time, Kyodo news agency reported that one person had died as a result of the disaster.
Last week, Japan was hit by another powerful Typhoon Trami, which claimed the lives of four people and injured over 200 others.
Hurricane Kong-Rey ⛈ pic.twitter.com/d7E2drEIzP— jaykaiiii 👹 (@jaykaiiii) October 3, 2018
On the heels of deadly Typhoon Trami, Japan will face dangerous Typhoon Kong-Rey this week: https://t.co/lGsD8yyVj6 pic.twitter.com/5OmzygX5bs
— AccuWeather (@breakingweather) October 2, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)