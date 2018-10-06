S Korean Activists Send Balloons With Propaganda Materials to North - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of activists from South Korea sent a dozen balloons with leaflets criticizing the rule of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un across the border with North Korea early on Saturday, Yonhap reported, citing the organizers.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the activists sent to North Korea a total of 300,000 leaflets condemning the "regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un," 300 booklets about the history of the development of the South Korean society and the economy, as well as dollar bills.

The activists argued that they considered it inappropriate that the high-level talks between Seoul and Pyongyang were being held without the implementation of North Korea's commitments on denuclearization, the news outlet added.

Despite the fact that Seoul and Pyongyang reached an agreement to put an end to all hostile activities, including the sending of propaganda materials, during the two countries' leaders summit in April, the South Korean activists proceeded with their actions. Thus, the campaigners sent five balloons with 150,000 propaganda leaflets to North Korea in May.

The situation on the Korean peninsula has significantly improved over the last few months, with North Korea's Kim pledging to give up nuclear aspirations and has held three rounds of talks with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in and a historic summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June. Trump and Kim, in particular, reached an agreement that required Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.

