18:53 GMT +305 October 2018
    A woman walks near Russia's air defence system S-400 Triumf launch vehicles at the military exhibition

    US on India's S-400 Deal: CAATSA Not Intended to Damage Allies' Capabilities

    © AFP 2018 / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    Asia & Pacific
    2080

    India has signed a $5.4 billion deal to buy five S-400 air defense systems despite the looming threat of US sanctions on countries that trade with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Hours after India and Russia concluded the S-400 Triumf air defense systems deal, the US responded that it cannot prejudge the sanctions against India, while at the same time reiterated that the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) is not intended to impose damage to the military capabilities of allies.

    "The waiver authority is not for a blanket waiver. It is transaction-specific… Waivers of CAATSA Section 231 will be considered on a transaction-by-transaction basis. We can't prejudge any sanctions decisions," a statement issued by the US embassy in New Delhi reads.

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    India, Russia Formally Ink $5.4 billion S-400 Air Defense System Deal - Kremlin
    Meanwhile, when asked whether New Delhi is concerned about incurring US sanctions due to the high-worth deal, a highly placed Indian government official responded that the decision had been taken in the "national interest."

    "The deal is in the national interest and S-400 deal negotiation precedes CAATSA by a long period. The government has taken the decision in the national interest," the Indian official, who asked to remain anonymous, told Sputnik.

    Sources told Sputnik that the $5.4 billion deal does not involve the transfer of technology or defense assets, and that a maintenance facility will be set up in India. Russia will also help to integrate the S-400 with India's domestically-produced Akash surface-to-air missile system. 

