20:34 GMT +305 October 2018
    Kudankulam nuclear power plant, India.

    India and Russia to Jointly Set up Six New Nuclear Reactors in India at 2nd Site

    © Flickr/ IAEA Imagebank
    Asia & Pacific
    For the new nuclear projects in India, Russia has agreed to implement “3+ generation” water-water energetic reactor technology and will increase the level of localization, working jointly with local businesses.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Russia have signed an agreement to jointly implement new nuclear projects on the sidelines of the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit in New Delhi. 

    The Action Plan for the Prioritization and Implementation of Cooperation Areas in the Nuclear Field, drafted jointly by Russia and India, was signed by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and the Secretary of India's Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman of its Atomic Energy Commission Kamlesh Vyas.

    The agreement envisages the setting up of six Russian-designed nuclear power units at a new site in India, additional cooperation in other countries, nuclear technology research cooperation and the joint-construction of nuclear power plants.

    "We are satisfied with our strategic cooperation with India, where Russian-designed nuclear power units are operating and being constructed at the Kudankulam site. We expect to start implementation in the near future of the serial construction of new units at the second site in India. This will significantly increase the level of equipment localization within the framework of the Make in India policy, as well as optimize the timing and cost of the proper execution. Moreover, India is our trusted partner, with whom we are already implementing projects in third countries, and we plan to enhance this cooperation," Alexy Likhachev said. 

    Rosatom, the Russian state atomic energy corporation, is presently building nuclear reactors in Kudankulam in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Additionally, Rosatom is collaborating with India to set up a nuclear power plant in Rooppur in Bangladesh, where Indian companies can assist in construction and installation work that has been deemed "non-critical."

    Tags:
    Nuclear Agreement, energy security, nuclear energy, construction, Indian Department of Atomic Energy, Rosatom, India, Russia, Bangladesh
