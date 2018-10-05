Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes, No Casualties Reported

According to initial reports, the two-seater ML-130 microlight aircraft crashed moments after it took off from Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A microlight aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has crashed in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, officials informed on Friday morning. The aircraft crashed in a sugarcane field in Baghpat district, around 45 kilometers away from Delhi. However, both the pilots ejected successfully, well before the crash.

"The two-seater microlight helicopter belonging to IAF crashed here this morning," a police official posted in Bagphat said.

Earlier this week, a helicopter belonging to the Indian Navy crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu while in the first week of September another IAF plane, a MiG-27 fighter jet crashed in an empty field in the western state of Rajasthan due to a technical snag. The pilots escaped unhurt in both incidents.

In June 2018, a MiG-21 fighter plane crashed in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and the pilot was found dead.