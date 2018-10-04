Register
16:32 GMT +304 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Handcuffs

    Two Arrested in India After Ganges River Rape Video Goes Viral

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The woman was bathing in the Ganges River as part of a religious fast observed by Hindus. The victim was not only assaulted but was also filmed and the video went viral on social media.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a reprehensible act of violence against women in India, a 45-year-old woman who was bathing in the holy river of Ganga in the eastern state of Bihar was dragged out and raped by two men. Locals are agitated over the fact that the police swung into action only after the video caught the administration's attention.

    "The violence occurred on Monday. It took two days for the police to initiate action and that too when the video has gone viral and has come to the notice of the administration as a result of public outcry," Abhishek Anand, a local civil society leader, and theater personality told Sputnik. 

    READ MORE: India Female Farmers Strive to Overcome Era of Marginalization — Oxfam Manager

    The two accused have been identified as Shivpujan Mahto and Vishal, according to the PTI.

    "It has been confirmed that the accused filmed the assault and later shared it on social media," the PTI quoted an unnamed police official.

    An Indian police officer prepares to close one of the gates at Tihar Jail, the largest complex of prisons in South Asia, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 11, 2013
    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    Boarding School Director in Western India Arrested on Suspicion of Raping Students
    The video [WARNING, the footage is explicit and may offend sensibilities], has gone viral on the social media but was restrained for publication, shows Mahto approaching the woman as she takes a bath and then drags her out and assaults her. 

    In the viral video, the woman is heard pleading with the two men to release her saying that she was observing a fast for her children and to consider the sanctity of the river Ganga. She is heard saying that river Ganga is "mother." The two accused though do not yield to the cries of the lady. 

    READ MORE: Nun Writes to Pope Over Rape Case That Has Scandalized India’s Catholic Church

    The video has been widely circulated on social media over the past two days while women rights organizations have called upon publications to refrain from publishing it. 

    "The culprits are already in police custody. The video circulation must be curbed to avoid further harassment of the victim. Such acts can only be averted if the police were proactive in making the ghats (flight of steps leading down to the river) of Ganga safe for people," Savitri Jha of Nari Gunjan organization in Patna told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Thomson Reuters Faces Backlash in India for Its 'Women's Safety' Survey
    Ordinary Women Rise Against Patriarchal Practices in India and Make a Difference
    Pretty Women: Online Prostitution Prospers on India's LinkedIn
    India to Double Number of Women Volunteers for UN Peace Missions
    Tags:
    Hindus, viral video, assault, crime, rape, India, Bihar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse