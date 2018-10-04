Register
04 October 2018
    Atal Innovation Mission

    India, Russia to Set Up Common Platform for Promoting Gifted Children

    © Photo: Atal Innovation Mission/facebook
    Asia & Pacific
    India’s tinkering lab for students, AIM is set to link up with Russia’s Creative School SIRIUS, to promote and exchange best practices in new-age innovation and entrepreneurship. The collaboration mainly aims to hone the talent of gifted children in the fields of arts, science and technology.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — With the aim of providing a common platform for joint scientific and entrepreneurial efforts by school students from India and Russia, the two countries are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will facilitate collaboration in the field of science and technology between India's Atal Innovation Mission and Russia's Creative School, SIRIUS. The MoU will be signed during a bilateral annual summit in New Delhi on Friday led by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Named after former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is a flagship initiative school set up by India's policy think tank NITI Aayog to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among future generations.

    Russian and Indian national flags
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Russia Encourages Indian Innovation-Driven Startups to Boost Bilateral Trade
    AIM and SIRIUS are already conducting a collaborative innovation workshop in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. A group of 20 students (10 Russian and 10 Indian) is currently participating in the workshop. They expect to showcase their projects to the visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who have scheduled an interaction with them on Friday after the summit meeting.

    READ MORE: Russian Scientists Create Innovative Biomorphic Neuroprocessor

    In a conversation with Sputnik, R. Ramanan, Mission Director, AIM, said that the MoU that is to be signed on Friday, will provide the much-needed thrust to extend the ongoing collaboration between AIM and SIRIUS so that the promotion and exchange of best practices in new-age innovation and entrepreneurship continues in the future as well.

    Sputnik: Tell us something about the ongoing workshop at IIT, Delhi.

    R. Ramanan: The Russian and Indian students are collaborating to create innovations in specific areas such as space technology, agriculture, clean energy, mobility etc. They also have a group of mentors collaborating with them and guiding them before their innovations.

    They aim to provide actual solutions to the real world problems through their innovations.   

    Sputnik: What is the basic objective Atal Innovation Mission?

    Deepak Bagla, CEO of Invest India
    Invest India
    Startups Poised to Make India a Nation of Job Creators - Invest India CEO
    R. Ramanan: We are setting up thousands of tinkering labs across the country where the latest of technologies like 3D printers, robotics, IoT devices, miniaturize electronics, augmented virtual reality.

    These do it yourself kits are made available to the school students so they can tinker with them and create innovations and get familiar with the latest technologies.

    READ MORE: India's 'Atom on Wheels' Public Outreach Initiative Bags Rosatom Award

    Sputnik: How will the MoU with SIRIUS help AIM in its mission?

    R. Ramanan: This is going to be a long-term collaboration for the exchange of innovations between India and Russia.

    The prime minister of India had visited the SIRIUS and he was very impressed by what he saw. The idea is to create a series of such innovation interaction.

    These projects will be completed, they will be showcased to the leaders of India and Russia, but the collaboration will continue further. The whole idea is how do you stimulate problem-solving innovative mindset in school students and how do you bring the talent of both the countries; converge to address the problems of India; and the problems that the world faces.

