India Risks US Sanctions Over $5Bln S-400 Delivery Deal – Reports

India is seeking a US waiver for its planned purchase of S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia.

The United States has warned that India’s planned purchase of the state-of-the-art S-400 air defense missiles from Russia could lead to sanctions by Washington.

According to the Press Trust of India, the warning made on Wednesday followed reports of New Delhi’s intention to sign an agreement on the acquisition of Russian missiles during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India starting on Thursday.

"We urge all our allies and partners to refrain from engaging in transactions with Russia that would trigger sanctions under the CAATSA," the agency quoted an unnamed State Department official as saying.

The official added that the purchase of S-400 missiles would fall under Article 231 of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act or CAATSA.

Signed into law by President Donald Trump in August 2017, CAATSA introduces various additional restrictive measures against Russia, Iran and North Korea.

It also provides for the use of US sanctions against third countries cooperating with the defense and intelligence sectors of Russia.

New Delhi hopes that Washington will make an exception for it in order not to lose India’s defense market.

President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to India on October 4-5.

According to the Kremlin’s press service, in New Delhi Putin will have talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss how best to strengthen the countries’ strategic partnership and exchange views on current international and regional issues.

The sides are expected to ink a number of bilateral accords, including a contract for the supply of over $5 billion worth of S-400 missile systems to India.