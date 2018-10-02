Pompeo to Meet With North Korea’s Kim in Pyongyang in October – State Dept

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will have a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Sunday as part of his trip to Asia, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reports on Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo will travel to Japan, North Korea, the Republic of Korea, and China from October 6 to 8," Nauert announced. "In Tokyo, on October 6 and 7, the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Abe and Foreign Minister Kono. In Pyongyang, on October 7, the Secretary will meet with Chairman Kim."

READ MORE: US Must ‘Show Commitment' to Peace Talks with North Korea — Scholar

She added that Pompeo will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Foreign Minister Kyung-wha in Seoul on October 7 and 8.

© AP Photo / Wong Maye-E, File North Korea Rejects Unilateral Disarmament Amid Lack of Trust in US - FM

On October 8, Pompeo will meet with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing to discuss "bilateral, regional and global issues."

Earlier, on June 12, US President Donald Trump and Kim met in Singapore, where they reached an agreement that stipulates North Korea will denuclearize in exchange for a freeze of US-South Korean military drills and potential sanctions relief.

No concrete timeframe was announced for achieving these goals. And there is no progress for now. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the second US-North Korea high-level summit is more likely to happen after October.