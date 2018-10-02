Japan's Abe Appoints Ruling Liberal Democratic Party Executives - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has appointed the executives of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after winning the LDP presidential election last month, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced the composition of the new government with only six of the country's 18 ministers retaining their posts.

Key LDP executives retained their posts in the party's leadership, including Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and policy research chief Fumio Kishida, according to the NHK broadcaster.

Japan's former Health Minister Katsunobu Kato was appointed to head the LDP's General Council, while Akira Amari, who once served as economic revitalization minister, will assume the post of the party's Election Strategy Committee chair.

Abe was re-elected as the LDP leader on September 20, retaining his position as the country’s prime minister until the 2021 election. This makes Abe likely to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister.