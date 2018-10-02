Japanese Government Resigns to Enable New Cabinet's Formation

TOKYO (Sputnik) -The Japanese government resigned on Tuesday in order to enable Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to form a new cabinet of ministers, local media reported.

In late September, Abe was re-elected as Japanese prime minister, winning 553 out of 807 votes in support of his candidacy for the post of the president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik Prof: Japan's Abe Has Shown Remarkable Resilience in His Ability to Handle Trump

It is expected that only a third of 18 incumbent ministers will retain their posts in the new government, in particular, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The new cabinet is set to be approved by the emperor of Japan later on Tuesday, after which it will be considered officially formed.