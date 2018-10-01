Register
22:43 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Wednesday, June 12, 2013, file photo, the Mariner of the Seas, right, one of the Voyager-class vessels of Royal Caribbean International, docks at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor. Royal Caribbean Cruises reports quarterly financial results before the market open on Monday, Jan. 27, 2014.

    Ship Passengers Furious at Playboy Bunnies, Wild Dances as 1200 Men Party Hard

    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The September 6 voyage of Royal Caribbean’s liner is perhaps something passengers would hardly forget, as a calm family holiday many were enjoying at the time transformed into a wild, burlesque-style party, much to their discontent.

    A cruise company has had to refund passengers who claimed their holiday was disturbed by over 1,200 male employees of a tobacco company, which essentially made “a huge bucks party” out of the voyage, A Current Affair reported.

     

    The latter reportedly hijacked the ship’s planned sail-away party with Playboy Bunnies-turned women in revealing clothes and extravagant-looking dancers, with poolside cabaret performances replacing the much anticipated bingo nights on board the lavish cruise ship Voyager of the Seas. Most importantly, though, the passengers couldn’t escape the reality, as it turned out. 

    Harmony
    © Photo: Youtube/Andrea Morris
    Furious Sex Play: Sexbot Tester's Intense Romp Knocks Harmony 'Senseless'

    Tahlia Riini, aged 20, for instance, remarked to A Current Affair that it is “hard to forget after seeing all the flashbacks the these [sic] men around all the time, 24 hours a day, like we couldn’t escape,” with her parents weighing in, dubbing the men’s behavior “ignorant and arrogant.”

    Central Coast woman and fellow passenger Christine Weyling said Royal Caribbean, which is the company that owns the vessel, should have informed passengers that such a large group would be there partying, as most Australian families were disturbed by the tobacco employees reportedly taking over the deck and leaping en masse into the pool.

    READ MORE: China's First Aircraft Carrier Arrives on Maiden Voyage to Hong Kong

    In a statement issued by Royal Caribbean, the company said they had been made aware of the complaints on September 6 and provided them with a “satisfactory solution.”

    Related:

    Moroccan Royal Navy Opens Fire on Migrant Ship: 1 Dead, 3 Injured - Reports
    Another Crew Member of Detained Russian Ship Held in South Korea – Trade Union
    France's Finance Minister Says Aquarius Migrant Ship Can Not Dock in Marseille
    Pirates Take 12 Sailors From Swiss Ship Off Nigeria's Coast Hostage – Reports
    Tags:
    cruise liner, resort, rest, family, vessel, ship, Playboy, India, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse