Register
20:03 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center left, and China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe stand together during a welcome ceremony at the Bayi Building in Beijing, Wednesday, June 27, 2018

    China Calls Off Talks With Pentagon Chief as Tensions With US Snowball - Reports

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The months-long tit-for-tat between Beijing and Washington hasn’t yet shown any signs of stopping, but has, conversely, grown more intense in light of both trade issues with regard to tariffed imports, and an array of military-related moves, such as arms sales to Taiwan and China’s military deals with Russia.

    According to a New York Times Sunday report citing an unnamed military staffer, China cancelled annual diplomatic and security talks in Beijing with US Defense Secretary James Mattis, which was slated for mid-October, because a senior military officer would not be available to meet with Mattis. The Chinese side had previously lauded the plans as an opportunity for relations between the countries to thaw.

    Construction of Tianwan NPP in China. File photo
    © Sputnik /
    China Launches Reactor of Tianwan NPP Built With Russia's Help – Rosatom

    Separately, the newspaper reported that US Vice President Mike Pence is expected to take the floor this week, focusing on the White House’s concerns with China’s policies. As recently as last week, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson accused the US of conducting “provocative” flights over the contested South China Sea and thereby exacerbating a military spat between the two nations.

    The trade issue has also remained an apple of discord in the bilateral relations, even more so since President Trump last month imposed an extra $200 billion in tariffs on China-manufactured goods, insisting that the tariffs are essential to kick-start fair trade with the second biggest economy. In response, China slapped reciprocal duties amounting to tens of billions of dollars. 

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    'Trump Administration Will Continue to Use China as Bogeyman' – Scholar

    The row, meanwhile, has outgrown the trade issues, as Washington also slapped limitations on a Chinese state military company for buying weapons from Russia, and initiated sales of an estimated $330 million worth of military equipment to Taiwan, which under the “One China policy,” to which the US notably adheres, is considered to be a Chinese territory. China issued a note of protest against the move shortly afterwards.

    Last week, Trump alleged at a United Nations Security Council gathering in New York that China was interfering in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections, intentionally targeting Republicans to express its dissatisfaction with Washington’s trade policy. China responded, noting during the high-profile UN event that it “did not and will not” meddle in “any country’s domestic affairs.”

    READ MORE: China Won't Try Influencing US Election But Could Use Economic Power — Scholars

    Also, a senior American foreign policy official, Matt Pottinger, who deals with China on the National Security Council, summed up the administration’s attitude to China last week, telling an audience at the celebration of national day at the Chinese Embassy in the US capital that the United States was intent on competing with China. “For us, in the United States, competition is not a four-letter word,” the senior official, Pottinger gibed.

    According to the cited source, it is not immediately clear whether it is last week’s episodes that provoked the decision to ditch the planned meeting.


    Related:

    US Warship Comes Near Beijing-Reclaimed South China Sea Islands - Report
    'Trump Administration Will Continue to Use China as Bogeyman' – Scholar
    China Says It Won't Bow to 'Blackmailing' Amid Escalating Trade Rift With US
    US B-52 Bomber Flies with Japanese Jets in East China Sea (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    trade row, imports, military, military aircraft, tensions, talks, James Mattis, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse