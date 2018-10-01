Register
16:34 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rosneft

    Indian Firms to Pay Russia's Rosneft $230 Mln to Settle Sakhalin-1 Dispute

    © Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In July, Russia’s largest oil company, Rosneft, filed a lawsuit against five entities - Sakhalinmorneftegaz, RN-Astra, Exxon Neftegas Ltd, Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co., and ONGC Videsh Limited, accusing these firms of "unjust enrichment and interest gained by using other people’s money" and claimed $1.4 billion in damages

    India's state-owned ONGC Videsh Ltd and its partners will pay $230 million to Russian energy giant Rosneft in an out of court settlement of a dispute regarding oil production in Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil field.  

    READ MORE: ONGC Videsh Vankorneft Acquires 15% Stake in Namibia's Offshore Block

    "We have agreed for an out-of-court settlement and the consortium has agreed to pay $230 million," N.K. Verma, managing director, ONGC Videsh, told reporters in New Delhi.

    Verma said that the Indian firm has already made the payment to Rosneft.

    Oil production in cities of Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Indian Firms to Invest More in Russian Energy Projects – Minister
    The Indian state-owned firm holds 20% interest in the Sakhalin-1 project that it bought way back in 2001 for $1.7 billion. The project started production in 2005.

    Gas production from the project — India's first major investment in Russia's energy sector — is increasing after Russia lifted output restrictions as part of a global deal with OPEC. Verma stated that production at the Sakhalin-1 project reached 250,000 barrels per day, up from some 200,000 bpd.

    READ MORE: Russia's Rosneft Closes Deal to Buy 49% of India's Essar Oil — Company

    Sakhalin-1 is a large-scale project and is carried out under a production sharing agreement (PSA) signed in 1996. The production is being carried out on the northeastern shelf of Sakhalin Island.

    Related:

    Pumped Up! India Gets Ready for Arrival of BP and Rosneft to the High Street
    Investors From Outside China, India Interested in Rosneft Privatization
    Global Oil Majors Rosneft, Total in Bid to Enter India's Retail Market
    Rosneft May Buy Up to 74% Stake in India's Essar Oil in June
    Tags:
    energy companies, dispute, oil production, Sakhalin-1, India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Rosneft, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse