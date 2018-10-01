South, North Korea Start Demining Demilitarized Zone

There could be several tens of thousands of landmines in the demilitarized area, the South Korean Defense Ministry stated.
Within the next 20 days, the troops are supposed to remove all landmines from the so-called Joint Security Area (JSA) in the shared border village of Panmunjom, where the South Korean and North Korean leaders held their historic April summit.
READ MORE: S Korea Registers Sharp Decrease in Defectors From N Korea Under Kim — Reports
The search for remains will take place in Cheorwon between April 1 and October 31, 2019.
In September, Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un met for the third time this year, contributing to the change in relations between the two countries that have been estranged since the end of World War II.
All comments
Show new comments (0)