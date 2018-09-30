Death Toll From Indonesia's Earthquake, Tsunami Surges to 832 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people who died in Friday's powerful earthquakes and a subsequent tsunami has increased to 832, the Jakarta Post reported on Sunday.

The local media reported citing the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) that the majority of victims were found in Palu and only 11 bodies were recovered in Donggala.

The newspaper added, citing the BNPB's spokesperson, that there could be further increases in the number of victims because not all affected areas had been searched yet.

The representative of the Russian Embassy in Jakarta, Denis Tetyushin, told Sputnik that there was no information about deaths and injuries among Russian citizens.

Earlier this week, the powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi and was followed by two 5.8-magnitude tremors.

A tsunami struck the city of Palu and the Donggala area in Central Sulawesi Province shortly afterward. Saturday's reports claimed that the death toll stood at 420 people.