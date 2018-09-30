Chinese Firefighters Stop Suicidal Woman With Water Cannon

Here you can see how Chinese firefighters deal with those who are trying to commit suicide.

One of the rescuers hung from a nearby balcony and tried to push the girl into an apartment with a stick, but she came back. After that, she was blasted with a water cannon.

Why the woman wanted to jump off the balcony (it was the fourth floor) has not been reported, but it is known that she was later given medical assistance.

Before that, rescuers tried to convince her not to jump for half an hour.

WATCH: Firefighters use a powerful fire hose to push a suicidal woman who was attempting to jump out a window back inside her apartment in Wenzhou, E China's Zhejiang province pic.twitter.com/yJuNmoe2kB — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) September 28, 2018

According to WHO data for 2008, suicide cases in China accounted for 26 percent of all suicide cases in the world, especially in rural areas, and women committed them more often than men (according to various sources, 25-40 percent more often.)