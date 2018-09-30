Nearly 50 People Injured as Typhoon Trami Hits Southern Japan - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - At least 48 people were injured in Japanese Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures as powerful Typhoon Trami hit the area, local media reported on Sunday.

Previous reports said that 22 people were injured as a result of the disaster.

As of now, Japan Meteorological Agency registered Trami 70 kilometers (43 miles) southeast of the city of Miyazaki on Kyushu island. Wind speeds in the center of the typhoon varies from 45 to 60 meters per second.

According to the NHK broadcaster, airlines canceled more than 1,000 domestic flights on Sunday due to Typhoon Trami, which has already left over 200,000 houses without electricity in Okinawa and Miyazaki prefectures.

The typhoon is moving in the northeastern direction at a speed of 45 kilometers per hour and is expected to pass through western, central and eastern regions of the main Japanese island of Honshu during Sunday.

The typhoon is expected to make landfalls in the country.