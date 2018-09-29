Death Toll From Earthquake in Indonesia Reaches 420 – Reports

The BNPB head said that the data on the number of victims in other areas of the country affected by the disaster had not been gathered yet, according to the broadcaster.
On Friday, a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The tremor was followed by two 5.8-magnitude quakes.
Additionally, a 2-meter-high (6.5-feet-high) tsunami struck the city of Palu and the Donggala area in Central Sulawesi after the tremors.
