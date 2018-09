A young man fell to his death from the Sea Cliff Bridge - a site that frequently attracts tourists traveling in Australia, located to the south of Sydney, ABC reported on Saturday.

The man reportedly in his 20s had slipped and fallen more than 40 meters onto rocks from the southern end of the Sea Cliff Bridge, the reports said.

READ MORE: Australian Police Seeking Gang of Men Who Tortured, Killed Kangaroos (PHOTO)

Following the deadly incident, the police were immediately called to the site.

The man was reportedly bushwalking with three other friends.

The body has been retrieved by emergency services.

The incident resulted in a disruption of traffic as the bridge was closed; however, it is already operative.