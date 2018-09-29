Indonesia Tsunami: Death Toll Climbs to 384 (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A tsunami up to two meters high formed on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi after a strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

As a result of the earthquake and tsunami on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, 384 people have died and hundreds have been injured, according to the latest data.

This data was announced by Dr. Komang Adi Sugendra, a representative of a local hospital.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the planet, far away from the #Kavanaugh vote in Washington DC, a #tsunami slammed into the Indonesian city of Palu after a major earthquake. pic.twitter.com/YPX9pL0pLX — Alexander Verbeek 🌍 (@Alex_Verbeek) September 28, 2018

​Rescuers are doing everything possible to get to the places of destruction, according to CGTN.

Crane kontainer roboh di Pelabuhan Pantoloan, Palu, dermaga juga alami kerusakan parah akibat gempa dan diterjang tsunami. suasana pagi ini (29/9). pic.twitter.com/V4yBrg20qh — IG: Daeng Info (@Daeng_Info) September 29, 2018​

Detik2 terjadinya Tsunami yang direkam warga diatasi jembatan 4 atau jembatan kuning di daerah Talise, Kota Palu. Jembatan ini juga roboh akibat gempa 7,7 SR yang berpusat di Donggala, Sulteng.

semoga saudara2 kita disana diberi keselamatan.#prayforpalu #PrayforDonggala pic.twitter.com/pcZ03SDl4s — IG: Daeng Info (@Daeng_Info) September 28, 2018

Russian citizens are unlikely to be among those affected by Friday's earthquake and subsequent tsunami in Indonesia since the region that was hit by the natural disaster is not popular with tourists, Denis Tetyushin, the representative of the Russian Embassy in Jakarta, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We have approached the official bodies with a request, we have not received an official response [regarding the possible victims] so far. The Russian citizens have not contacted the embassy so far, and we believe that there have been [no Russian citizens] there, as it is not a tourist area at all," Tetyushin said.

According to the latest reports, 540 people were injured, 29 are missing.

Jembatan IV atau jembatan kuning di pantai Talise, Palu roboh akibat gempa besar 7,7 SR, tsunami juga terlihat memasuki kota Palu



video direkam oleh Imam, mahasiswa Teknik Perkapalan, UNHAS.

.#prayforpalu #PrayForDonggala pic.twitter.com/sfnx3mWSIO — IG: Daeng Info (@Daeng_Info) September 28, 2018

​In photos from Palu, in which about 350,000 people live, bodies can be seen scattered on the shore.

At least 48 killed in Indonesia tsunami and earthquake, ‘many bodies’ found https://t.co/DmD8J2FM0V pic.twitter.com/o3KQHXWmRu — Punjabi Khurki (@PunjabiKhurki) September 29, 2018​

Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported that a magnitude 7.4 earthquake occurred off the coast of Sulawesi, 80 kilometers north of the city of Palu. The outbreak lay at a depth of 10 kilometers; a tsunami threat was announced, but later canceled. The National Disaster Management Agency (BMKG), in turn, reported a 7.7 magnitude earthquake.