UN Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Indonesia After Deadly Earthquake

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended his condolences to the Indonesian government as well as the families and victims of the earthquake that hit the Sulawesi island, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the secretary-general, said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the damage and terrible loss of life and injuries caused by the earthquake on Friday, 28 September, in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi. The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Indonesia," Dujarric said in a statement, released late on Friday.

READ MORE: Seismologists Register Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

The United Nations was ready to support the rescue and relief operations held by the Indonesian government, the spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing the authorities, that at least 48 people had been killed and 356 others had been injured in the natural disaster that took place on Friday.

The powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Sulawesi on Friday followed by two 5.8-magnitude quakes. Additionally, a 1.5-meter-high tsunami struck the city of Palu and the Donggala area in Central Sulawesi after the tremors.