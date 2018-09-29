Four People Injured in Japan Due to Approaching Typhoon Trami - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Four people had sustained injuries in Japan due to strong winds caused by the approaching Typhoon Trami, local media reported on Saturday.

The victims, all aged between 70 and 80, had been wounded as powerful winds had swept them off their feet, the NHK broadcaster reported.

As of 09:00 a.m. [midnight GMT] on Saturday, Japan Meteorological Agency registered Trami 130 kilometers (87 miles) southwest of the city of Naha, the capital of Japan’s southernmost Okinawa prefecture. The powerful storm was moving north.

Wind speeds in the eye of the typhoon reach 162 kilometers per hour.

According to the broadcaster, air carries canceled 382 domestic flights, mainly to and from Naha Airport, on Saturday. Some Sunday flights were also expected to be canceled due to the approaching storm, the outlet added.

The Okinawa Electric Power Company said that 98,000 households in southern Japan have had their power cut off due to Trami.