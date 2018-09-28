Register
10:56 GMT +328 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US, Japan, South Korean warplanes

    Japan and US Jointly Conduct Air Force Drills Over East China Sea – Statement

    © US Air Force
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japan Air Self-Defense Forces (Koku-Jieitai) have conducted joint drills with the US B-52 strategic bomber over the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan, the Japanese military said on Friday.

    "Koku-Jieitai and the U.S. Air Force conducted the bilateral training … over the vicinity of the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan … The bilateral training contributed to enhancing the Japan-U.S. joint response capabilities and improving tactical skills," the statement read.

    READ MORE: Japan Intercepts Chinese Surveillance Plane Over East China Sea — Reports

    According to the document, the drills took place on Thursday and involved 14 F-15 and two F-2 fighter jets of the Japan Air Self-Defense Forces and one B-52 strategic bomber of the US Air Force's 96 Expeditionary Bomb Squadron based in Guam.

    Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera noted that the military exercise strengthened Japan's cooperation with the United States.

    "The joint drills were conducted in order to further strengthen deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-US alliance. Strengthening of cooperation between Japan and the United States demonstrates Japan's will and high ability to contribute to the stabilization of the region as the security environment is becoming increasingly severe," Onodera told a press conference, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

    READ MORE: WATCH Japan Activates Amphibious Force to Defend East China Sea Islets — Reports

    It is the first time Japan and the United States conducted joint drills over the East China Sea, where a group of islands claimed by both Japan and China are located. In July, the Japan Self-Defense Forces carried out joint drills with US strategic bombers over the Sea of Japan.

    Tokyo and Beijing have long been involved in a territorial dispute over the disputed Senkaku Islands, referred to by China as the Diaoyu Islands, which are located next to important shipping routes, and potentially large oil and gas fields. Japan claims it has possessed the islands since 1895, while Beijing recalls that Japanese maps made in 1783 and 1785 pictured the islands as belonging to China. After World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States until Washington returned them to Japan in 1972. Taiwan and mainland China still believe that Tokyo maintains control over the islands illegally.

    Related:

    Japan Suspends Evacuation Drills Against Possible North Korean Threat - Official
    Japan-US Drills to Continue Amid US-S.Korean Exercises Freeze – Defense Minister
    Japan Concerned About Trump's Plans to Stop Joint Drills With Seoul
    Tags:
    military drills, East China Sea, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Underwater Series of Sculptures Colarium by Jason deCaires Taylor's in Maldives
    Gov't Destroys UK Artist's Unique Underwater Sculpture Park in Maldives
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse