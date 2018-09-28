Almost 200 Flights Canceled in Japan Amid Approaching Typhoon Trami - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Air carries canceled 198 domestic flights in southern Japan due to the approaching powerful Typhoon Trami, local media reported on Friday.

The cancellations concerned mainly the flights to and from Naha Airport, located in Japan’s southernmost Okinawa prefecture, the NHK broadcaster reported.

As of 03:00 a.m. local time on Friday (18:00 GMT on Thursday), the very strong storm was registered 400 kilometers (249 miles) to the southeast of Miyako-jima island in Okinawa and was moving northwest, according to the outlet, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency added that wind speeds in the eye of the storm were 162 kilometers per hour.

The outlet suggested that Typhoon Trami will reach western Japan around Sunday after which it will move to the eastern and northern parts of the country.