Indian Prime Minister Receives Prestigious UN Environment Award

The honor has been conferred on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his leadership in a global solar alliance and the efforts to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the 2018 United Nations' Champions of the Earth award.

The United Nations has recognized Modi with its highest environmental honor in the policy leadership category for lending his leadership to the global solar alliance and his efforts to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022. Along with him, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, has also been awarded in the same category for his work on the Global Pact for the Environment.

I accept, with all humility the ‘Champions of the Earth Award’ and thank the @UN for conferring this honour.



This Award is not for an individual but for the Indian tradition and value systems of living in harmony with nature and protecting the environment. pic.twitter.com/mq785AozYC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2018 I congratulate President @EmmanuelMacron on getting the @UN ‘Champions of the Earth Award.’ The honour is a fitting recognition for his work towards creating a cleaner and greener tomorrow. His role in strengthening the International Solar Alliance is also extremely commendable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2018 ​

"Six of the world's most outstanding environmental change-makers will be recognized today with Champions of the Earth Award, the UN's highest environmental honor," the UN statement released on Wednesday read.

Delighted that Cochin International Airport’s remarkable usage of sustainable energy has been recognised and the Airport is a proud recipient of the @UN ‘Champions of the Earth Awards.’ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2018

Cochin International Airport of India was also awarded for its leadership in the use of sustainable energy in the category of entrepreneurial vision. The airport, situated in the southern part of India is the world's first fully solar-powered airport.

"Cochin is showing the world that our ever-expanding network of global movement doesn't have to harm the environment," the UN statement said, recognizing the feat.

The awards, instituted by UN Environment, were presented during the Champions of the Earth Gala in New York City, on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

The Champions of the Earth award is the UN's highest environmental recognition celebrating exceptional figures from the public and private sectors and from civil society whose actions have had a transformative, positive impact on the environment.