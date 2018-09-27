North Korea Supports Seoul's Idea to Hold First Inter-Parliamentary Meeting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea supported on Thursday South Korea's initiative to organize the first bilateral inter-parliamentary meeting before the end of the year.

The Yonhap news agency reported that the meeting was suggested by Speaker of the South Korean National Assembly Moon Hee-sang.

READ MORE: S Korea's Moon Hopes US Will Resume Talks With North as Kim Ready for New Summit

"The role of the Koreas' parliaments and political parties is very important in implementing the April and September inter-Korean summit agreements. In this regard, we agreed to the offer in principle," Chairman of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly Choe Thae-bok said in a letter to Moon, which was quoted by the agency.

According to the news outlet, the date of the meeting is expected to be set during high-level government negotiations in the near future.

Earlier in September, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un held the third inter-Korean summit, during which the two sides reached a number of agreements on Pyongyang's military and nuclear facilities and the connection of two Koreas' roads and railways. Pyongyang and Seoul also signed an accord aimed at the enhancement of mutual trust.